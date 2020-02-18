Ali Zafar grieved over deaths in Quetta blast, gas leakage in Karachi

Pakistani singer, actor and producer Ali Zafar has expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths in Quetta explosion and gas leakage in Karachi.



About the Quetta explosion, the singer tweeted, “Every bomb that explodes in our country is a stab at our way of life...at peace harmony and love that is what our culture represents."

He prayed for the families in Quetta saying, “So much destruction.. wonder when this will stop..wonder when will we heal. #QuettaBlast”

Regarding the lethal gas leakage in Keamari, he said, “Heard reports of deaths in Karachi due to some gas related incident around the port area....”.

He advised the people to stay safe, 'wear masks and stay indoors and away from the affected area.'

“Thoughts and prayers with the deceased. May God help us all!” he added.