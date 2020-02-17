close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2020

Rabi Pirzada reveals her hidden talent in latest tweet: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 17, 2020

Rabi Pirzada announced to quit showbiz  in November last year to begin a spiritual  journey.

The former singer, however, keeps her fans updated about her activities via her social media accounts.

 Taking to Twitter  on    Monday, Rabi shared a video revealing a painting that she made after spending a lot of time.

"I am paintings and it takes me ages to complete one, but i write Ayyat and just do it... May be its my love for Quran-e-Paak," she captioned her video.

Below is her tweet:


Latest News

More From Entertainment