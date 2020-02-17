Rabi Pirzada reveals her hidden talent in latest tweet: Check out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rabi Pirzada announced to quit showbiz in November last year to begin a spiritual journey.
The former singer, however, keeps her fans updated about her activities via her social media accounts.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Rabi shared a video revealing a painting that she made after spending a lot of time.
"I am paintings and it takes me ages to complete one, but i write Ayyat and just do it... May be its my love for Quran-e-Paak," she captioned her video.
Below is her tweet:
