Rabi Pirzada reveals her hidden talent in latest tweet: Check out

Rabi Pirzada announced to quit showbiz in November last year to begin a spiritual journey.

The former singer, however, keeps her fans updated about her activities via her social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Rabi shared a video revealing a painting that she made after spending a lot of time.

"I am paintings and it takes me ages to complete one, but i write Ayyat and just do it... May be its my love for Quran-e-Paak," she captioned her video.

