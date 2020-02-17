Priyanka Chopra channels love for Dracula in a mini dress with Nick Jonas in Milan

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a mini dress rocking a Dracula print during a date with husband Nick Jonas.

Pee Cee grabbed eyeballs from all around when she was seen sporting a Moschino x Universal striped dress featuring a Dracula print.

The duo was snapped on the streets of Milan, Italy after the Jonas Brothers concert.

Priyanka finished off her iconic look with loose curls, bold red lips, black boots and a crocodile-print purse.

It was only recently that the Quantico actress posted a throwback photo of the time she won the Miss World 2000 beauty.

In a detailed Instagram post, she wrote, “#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium... the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."







