Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to have special dinner with Margot Robbie in Los Angeles?

Margot Robbie has extended a special invite for dinner to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Los Angeles.

Much like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Margot too lived in London for a long time, before moving to LA.

The Suicide Squad actress was recently asked about her thoughts on Meghan and Harry departing from the royal family and moving to Canada.

During an interview, Margot said, "I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy. I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world."

The friend of the Duke added, “It isn't something taken lightly. If they are going to spend more time in LA, we would love to have dinner with them."

Talking about her decision of moving and adjusting to the life in US, Margot revealed, “I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision."