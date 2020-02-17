Elton John breaks down as he loses his voice mid-concert and is forced to cancel show

British music legend Elton John broke down into tears during his New Zealand concert on Sunday after he was forced to cut it short following his illness.

The singer-songwriter issued a written apology to his fans on Instagram later for having no choice but to bring the show to a halt at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium as he was unable to sing due to walking pneumonia.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he said.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had,” he further added.

As per New Zealand Herald, the singer was assisted off the stage after he tried to sing his song Daniel but was unable to do so.



Prior to him starting off the concert, he had announced to the eager crowd that despite his illness, he was determined to put forth his best performance.