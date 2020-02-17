Chris Martin hires girlfriend Dakota Johnson for Coldplay's new music video

Hollywood’s leading lady Dakota Johnson after making her mark with her acting prowess is treading ahead towards direction.



The Fifty Shades of Grey star seems to be winning at her directorial game as well as she debuted with her boyfriend Chris Martin’s band Coldplay’s music video that was dropped on Valentine’s Day.

The Suspiria actor helmed Coldplay’s video for the track Cry Cry Cry where the band transitions into a classical 50’s era with Martin rocking a suit with floral boutonniere.

The music video of the track from their album Everyday Life is set inside an old school dance hall with a couple entering dressed in sock hop appropriate attire and drawing attention with some killer moves.

The video moves ahead to a later timeline with the couple now in their middle ages dancing away even in the forties.

The final jump shows the couple now growing old together but gleefully dancing as they still keep living their life to the fullest.