AR Rahman reveals remixes of his songs annoy him

Music maestro AR Rahman, who remains away from limelight, has revealed that he gets irritated hearing the remixes of his songs, calling them disastrous and annoying.

The renowned musician, in an interview with a daily, admitted that the only one remix of his song made him happy and that's 'the Humma Song', featured in the Aditya Roy Kapur – Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Ok Jaanu'.

The legendary artist, in an interview with a daily, also expressed his happiness that the people realize the value of original music. However, he said that only one remix has impressed him, which was 'the Humma Song', featuring in the Aditya Roy Kapur – Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Ok Jaanu. It was a remake of 'Humma Humma' from the film 'Bombay' (1995).

During the interview, the legend said that he was busy composing music for Tamil films and his own productions, adding that he is building a studio and spending time with his kids whom he wants to nurture as future musicians.