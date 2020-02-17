close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
Web Desk
February 17, 2020

AR Rahman reveals remixes of his songs annoy him

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 17, 2020

Music maestro AR Rahman, who  remains away from limelight,  has   revealed that he gets irritated hearing the remixes of his songs, calling  them  disastrous and annoying.

The renowned musician, in an interview with a daily, admitted that the only one remix of his song made him happy and that's 'the Humma Song', featured in the Aditya Roy Kapur – Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Ok Jaanu'.

During the interview, the legend said that he was busy composing music for Tamil films and his own productions, adding that he is building a studio and spending time with his kids whom he wants to nurture as future musicians.

