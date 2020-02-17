Justin Bieber opens up about his romantic life with ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has admitted that he was "reckless" during his long term relationship with former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The Canadian singer, who recently droped his long-awaited album "Changes" revealed that he was still hurting from his eight-year old romance with the Disney star at the start of his new relationship with wife Hailey.

The Yummy singer tied the knote with Hailey, in 2018, but initially alerted her that he would be "unfaithful" to the model since he was dealing with "unforgiveness" following the decision of parting the ways with the ex.

The 25-year-old opened up about his complicated love-life during an interview on a Radio,revealing that he's "still trying to figure out his way" after splitting from the brunette bombshell.





