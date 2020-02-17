close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2020

Justin Bieber opens up about his romantic life with ex Selena Gomez

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 17, 2020

Justin Bieber has admitted that he was "reckless" during his long term relationship with former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The Canadian singer, who recently droped his long-awaited album "Changes" revealed that he was still hurting from his eight-year old romance with the Disney star at the start of his new relationship with wife Hailey.

The Yummy singer tied the knote with  Hailey, in 2018, but initially alerted her that he would be "unfaithful" to the model since he was dealing with "unforgiveness" following  the decision of parting the ways with the ex.

The 25-year-old opened up about his complicated love-life during an interview on a Radio,revealing that  he's  "still trying to figure out his way" after splitting from the brunette bombshell.


Latest News

More From Entertainment