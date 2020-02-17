Jennifer Lopez shows off her physique in sizzling mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez has stunned fans with her physique at the age of 50. The songstress shared a latest photo on social media, proving that a woman is as old as she looks.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Waiting For Tonight' star shared a sensational photo of herself with a caption 'Relaxed and recharged'

She, in the post, flaunted her rock hard abs and toned limbs, rocking a teeny white bikini with her hair pulled up in a bun.

The singer also posted a video of the the Hard Rock Hotel building, debuted the light show this week in honor of her Super Bowl performance. The hotel is shaped like a guitar, lighting up to the beat of some of her most famous tracks.

On Valentine's Day, JLo and fiance Alex Rodriguez kept up with their open book policy when they both shared intimate messages on Instagram.





