close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2020

Jennifer Lopez shows off her physique in sizzling mirror selfie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 17, 2020

Jennifer Lopez has stunned fans with her physique at the age of 50. The  songstress shared a   latest photo on social media, proving  that a woman is as old as she looks.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Waiting For Tonight' star shared a sensational photo of herself with a caption 'Relaxed and recharged'

She, in the  post,  flaunted her rock hard abs and toned limbs, rocking a teeny white bikini with her hair pulled up in a bun.

The singer also posted a video of the the Hard Rock Hotel  building, debuted the light show this week in honor of her Super Bowl performance. The hotel is shaped like a guitar, lighting up to the beat of some of her most famous tracks.   

On Valentine's Day, JLo and fiance Alex Rodriguez kept up with their open book policy when they both shared intimate messages on Instagram.


Latest News

More From Entertainment