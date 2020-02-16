close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2020

Eminem's daughter shares special message for single fans: Find out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 16, 2020

Eminem's daughter Halie Jade dedicated her  Valentine's Day Instagram post to her fans who are still single.

The daughter of Detroit rapper  advised her fans to “feel love” whether it is from family, friends or within oneself on the special day.

Turning to her Instagram, the young influencer posted some stunning photos of her – captured by photographer Erika Christine – with a well-wishing caption for fans pinned along.

It read, “happpppy valentine’s day my people, you don’t need a significant other to feel love today- love yourself, love your friends, love your family,” followed by a little joke “& eat some heart shaped candy” with chocolate and strawberry emojis.

Halie's post was showered with endearing comments by the fans.

Check it out:



