Indian filmmaker claims 'Parasite' makers lifted his movie plot

South Korean film Parasite made history at the Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award.



Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the film consecutively won four awards, stunning the pundits who had believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie.

As South Koreans celebrate the victory, an Indian filmmaker has come forth with the claim that Parasite is inspired by his film Minsara Kanna.

“With the help of an international lawyer, I will be filing a case against the makers of Parasite. They have lifted the plot from my film Minsara Kanna. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases so we can also do that,” P.L Thenappan,a Tamil film producer, as quoted by local media.



KS Ravikumar, the director of the Tamil film, however, said that he is happy that his film has received international recognition.



“Even though Minsara Kanna served as an inspiration, I am happy that Parasite has received an Oscar. As for filing a case, the decision rests on the producer,” he told a local publication.



Indian film critics have rejected the claim, saying both the films are different.



Parasite is a black comedy thriller film about a family of four that is struggling to make ends meet when the son Ki-woo is recommended by his friend, a student at a prestigious university, for a well-paid tutoring job, spawning hopes of a regular income. With the weight of financial expectations on his shoulders, Ki-woo shows up for the interview and gets the job. But as his fate crosses paths with the family of Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm, a string of unusual events begins to unfold.



Indian film Minsara Kanna revolves around a wealthy boy (Vijay), who works as a soloist at the home of a businesswoman (Khushbu). Subsequently, he employs every member of his family at the businesswoman’s house. Vijay does this job to succeed in love, and the film had received average reviews.















