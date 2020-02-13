Miley Cyrus turns up heat on Marc Jacobs runway at New York Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus, an American singer, made her New York Fashion Week debut as a model on Wednesday by taking to the catwalk for pal Marc Jacobs.

Cyrus joined Jacobs’ top models to to glorify his Fall collection, which closed out New York Fashion Week.

Cyrus sizzled in a black bra and matching trousers, with a zebra-print coat slung over her shoulder. The singer-turned-model mesmerised the onlookers with her killing moves during the walk.

The singer and designer have previously worked together on creating charitable t-shirts. They first created a "Protect the Skin You're In" shirt that featured a nearly nude Cyrus that benefitted the NYU Cancer Institute.

She also appeared in the designer’s Spring 2014 campaign, and they reteamed to co-design a pink hoodie for a Planned Parenthood promotion last year (19).



Jacobs has long been one of Cyrus’ go-to designers – she wore an outfit from his Fall 2013 collection to the Met Gala months later.



