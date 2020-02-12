Rebecca Black reveals how 'Friday' led to years of bullying, depression and self-loathing

Nine years ago, the world had been poking fun at 13-year-old Rebecca Black over her infamous track Friday that lead to ample bullying and bouts of depression surrounding the singer throughout the years.



However, on the ninth anniversary of the song, Rebecca is reminding herself, and the world, to go easy on themselves and others.

Turning to Instagram to talk about the ridicule that came her way following the release of her song, Rebecca wrote: “9 years ago today a music video for a song called “friday” was uploaded to the internet.”

She further wrote: “above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced.”

“To my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me,” she said, adding: “to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!”

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin,” she added.



“You are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go!”