Jennifer Aniston looking forward to seeing 'kids running' in her future

The leading lady of Tinseltown, Jennifer Aniston has reigned over the industry for decades now.

And as she rang in her 51st birthday on Tuesday, the Friends actor opened up about her future goals and aspirations in not just her professional realms but her personal life as well.

In a chat with fellow industry insider Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, the star dished the details on what she hasn’t done but is looking forward to doing in life.

“Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?” asked Bullock.

“My gut reaction was to say all of the above,” responded Aniston.

“It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head,” she added.

Aniston’s personal life often becomes a topic of discourse as she frequently finds herself ensnared in linkup buzz surrounding her past paramours Justin Theroux — whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017 — and especially Brad Pitt, her husband from years 2000 to 2005. While The Morning Show actor has had no children from any of her relationships, the question about parenting is often hurled her way.