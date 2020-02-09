close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 9, 2020

Another PDA-filled photo of Hira Mani, husband Salman Sheikh wins hearts

Hira Mani and her husband Salman Sheikh’s another PDA-filled photo has won hearts on social media.

Salman took to Instagram and shared the adorable photo.

He wrote, “I never question my wife's choices bcuz i'm one of them!"

Hira Mani also shared a lovable photo with husband on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Falak tak Chal saath Mere (Come with me till paradise)."

The dazzling photos have won the hearts.

Hira Mani and husband Salman Sheikh recently attended Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 held in Dubai on Friday.

