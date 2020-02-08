close
Fri Feb 07, 2020
February 8, 2020

Justin Bieber, Quavo’s music video ‘Intentions’ spotlights a real story

Sat, Feb 08, 2020

NEW YORK: Justin Bieber, a pop superstar, has released his new single "Intentions"along with a music video, focusing  on safe housing for women and children transitioning out of shelters.

The song features rapper Quavo from Migos is the latest of the 'Yummy' singer's upcoming Album "Changes", which is scheduled to be released on February 14.

Justin Bieber, who is rejoining the music circuit with his fifth studio album, has focused  the Los Angeles-based charity Alexandria House, which offers housing for women and children.

The singer has already released a couple of songs of the album. The lyrics to "Intentions" mark it as a love song, Bieber uses it to express his love for the suffering humanity.

