Royal announcement: Princess Beatrice to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot in May this year, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.



"The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.

The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace," said a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

Mapelli Mozzi is descended from Italian aristocracy.

Beatrice, 31, is the daughter of Prince Andrew, who has recently been forced to defend himself over damaging accusations about his friendship with US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



