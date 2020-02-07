close
Fri Feb 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2020

Royal announcement: Princess Beatrice to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 07, 2020

 Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and  property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot in  May this year, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.

The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace," said a statement issued   by Buckingham Palace.

Mapelli Mozzi is descended from Italian aristocracy.

Beatrice, 31, is the daughter of Prince Andrew, who has recently been forced to defend himself over damaging accusations about his friendship with US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.


Latest News

More From Entertainment