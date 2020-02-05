close
Wed Feb 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2020

Shakira rules ITunes chart with 19-year-old song after Super Bowl performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 05, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Shakira, who  won the hearts with her astounding performance  at  Super Bowl half-time show,  has conquered the iTunes Top 100 chart with her hit 'Whenever, Wherever' 19 years after its release.

The Colombian singer’s songs 'Hips Don’t Lie, 'Waka Waka', and 'She Wolf' have also stayed in  the top 10, following   her performance, alongside Jennifer Lopez, in Miami, Florida.

The pop superstar performed a snippet from the song during her Super Bowl half-time performance on Sunday, and it appears that was enough to drive the songs up the download countdown.

The singer's 'Empire' and 'She Wolf' spiked by over 900 percent in few hours following the Super Bowl, while interest in Lopez’s Get Right and Waiting For Tonight pumped up by more than 680 per cent.

