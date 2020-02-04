Hira Mani turns ‘Batman’ for son Ibrahim

Pakistan star Hira Mani turned Batman, a fictional superhero appearing in US comic books, for younger son Ibrahim.



Hira, who is in Dubai with family, took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with son Ibrahim and wrote, “Now mama is the new badgirl (batman) Understand Ibrahim!!”

The actress also shared her stories on Instagram, where she could be seen enjoying with husband Salman Saqib Sheikh and children Muzammil and Ibrahim.



Recently, Hira Mani’s adorable family photos won the hearts on social media.

Hira’s husband Salman, commonly known as Mani, shared the sweet photo on Instagram and wrote, “Photo studio jaa kay Family Pic khichwanay ka riwaaj abb khatam houta jaa reha hai...(The tradition of getting a family picture at Photo studio is ending because mobile camera has made everyone a profession photographer).”



