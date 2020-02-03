REVEALED: Jennifer Lopez to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez this summer? Find out

Jennifer Lopez is all set to finally tie the knot with longtime beau Alex Rodriguez this summer!

According to US Weekly, the Latina superstar will be taking the plunge and settling down over the summer with A-Rod, months after he put a ring on her finger.

A source close to the couple confirmed to the outlet that the two are planning a summer wedding. The insider did not spill any more information about the highly anticipated wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod have been dating each other since 2017, and have been spotted together in PDA-filled outings quite often.

They made their relationship official at the Met Gala, and got engaged to each other in March 2019.

A-Rod proposed to Jennifer during a romantic tropical vacation and shared the news with the world. “She said yes,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a pic of Jennifer flaunting her blind square-cut diamond ring.