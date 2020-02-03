Beyoncé and Jay-Z face netizens’ wrath for staying seated during national anthem at Super Bowl

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have drawn immense ire from internet users after they decided not to stand and pay respect to the national anthem during the Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday.



The celebrity couple, alongside their daughter Blue Ivy, were seen staying seated as Demi Lovato performed the The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the big game held in Miami, Florida.

This has left a plethora of internet users enraged as they have come forth voicing mixed feelings towards Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Here is how Twitter users feel

Meanwhile, a bunch other users were quick to defend the star-studded duo, arguing that they were within their rights to choose whether or not to stand during the national anthem.



