Hulk's snap in 'Avengers: Endgame' brought the Eternals to life in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was chockfull of surprises and not all of them were pleasant.

While Hulk’s snap in the record-shattering blockbuster hit film had unquestionably brought a major twist in the storyline, there was another, unseen turn taking place on a broader scale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as well.

As the Eternals remained one of the greatest brands of Marvel, the comics were let go off only three months after the announcement was made about them coming to the MCU.

After the synopsis of the Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani-starrer was released recently, it was discovered that the film will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

"Marvel Studios’ 'The Eternals' features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants,” the synopsis read.

This provides evidence that the film will be leaning more towards Neil Gaiman’s recent re-launch as it explains why the plot follows the aftershock of Endgame.

That being said, it is also possible that the snap by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War that erased half of all living creatures in the universe, also led to the half the Kree and half the Eternals ceasing to exist.

And later in Endgame when Hulk brought everyone back, he refurbished the patterns bringing everyone back in the same state which would have come as a process of transformation for the Eternals.

If this Marvel theory is to be believed, it puts into place the storyline as to why the Eternals were not part of the MCU before and have entered the superhero realms subsequent to the events of Endgame.