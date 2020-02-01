Urmila Matondkar gets a history lesson from netizens after WWII gaffe

Indian actor Urmila Matondkar was intensely trolled online for saying the World War II had ended in 1919.

The actor-turned-politician was at the receiving end of immense flak from netizens over the slip-up made in her recent speech.

"After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that it could increase after the Second World War was over. So, they brought in a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act," said Matondkar while addressing an event in Pune.

Twitter took no time to get Urmila’s facts straight. Trolling the Rangeela actor, social media user poked fun at the error with comments like: “WW 2 ended in 1919??? [expletive] I knew my history professor knew nothing.”

One user wrote: "World War 2 ended in 1919? Wow Urmila! Tum bhi meri tarah history buff nikli. I'm so proud of you,” while another added: “I simply fails to understand why Bollytards are in haste to express themselves without any preparatio!! Kis baat ki jaldi hai @UrmilaMatondkar?”

The 45-year-old actor later slammed the trolls terming the entire episode as a “slip of tongue.”