Humayun Saeed thanks fans for love, praises

Famed Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has thanked his fans for their love and praise after drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.



The actor took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post. He wrote, “Thank you, thank you so much for the love and praise these past couple of months. Most importantly, thank for your prayers. The amount of prayers, I have received following the success of MPTH, I haven’t before in my career.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor called the success of the drama a triumph for the entire showbiz industry of Pakistan.

He added, “So, I want to especially thank our audience, all of you in Pakistan as well as internationally who watched MPTH, loved it and made it a blockbuster hit.”

Humayun Saeed played the role of Danish in the recently ended drama.