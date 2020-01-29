Humayun Saeed surprises Mahira Khan after her accolade for him

KARACHI: Pakistan's much-adored actress Mahira Khan has showered praise on Humayun Saeed for his superb acting in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'.

The Hamsafar actress took to social media to commend the acting skills of Pakistan's much-liked showbiz star, saying that his dedication to his craft can be seen on his face and in his work.

Humayun did not take time to surprise the Verna actress with his extra ordinary words as he said: "Thank you so much Superstar. God bless u"

Mahira retweeted in a funny style, saying : "Guddi ab superstar hai mashallah ...superstar Guddi...:) (Guddi is now a superstar), she earlier asked Humayun to call her 'Guddi' not a superstar.







