Wed Jan 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Humayun Saeed surprises Mahira Khan after her accolade for him

KARACHI: Pakistan's  much-adored actress Mahira Khan has showered praise on Humayun Saeed for his  superb  acting in  'Meray Paas Tum Ho'.

The Hamsafar actress took to social media  to commend the acting skills of Pakistan's much-liked showbiz star, saying that his dedication to his craft can be seen on his face and in his work.

Humayun did not  take time to surprise the  Verna actress with his  extra ordinary words as he said: "Thank you so much Superstar. God bless u"

 Mahira retweeted in a funny  style, saying : "Guddi ab superstar hai mashallah ...superstar Guddi...:) (Guddi is now a superstar), she  earlier asked Humayun to call her 'Guddi' not a superstar.



