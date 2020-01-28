Humayun Saeed invites fans for Instagram live chat

Humayun Saeed will interact with his fans today at 9:00 pm, the actor said on Instagram.

"Let's do live chat at 9PM tonight. Here on Instagram," said the actor, who over the past months, has won the hearts of fans with his stellar performances in "Mere Paas Tum Ho".

Saeed played "Danish", the protagonist in the drama serial that was written by Khalil-ul-Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig.

The actor is expected to face questions regarding the finale episode of the show that drew strong criticism from fans.







