Tue Jan 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2020

Humayun Saeed invites fans for Instagram live chat

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 28, 2020

Humayun Saeed will  interact with his fans today at 9:00 pm, the actor said on Instagram.

"Let's do live chat at 9PM tonight. Here on Instagram," said the actor, who  over the past months, has won the hearts of fans with his stellar performances in  "Mere Paas Tum Ho".

Saeed played "Danish", the protagonist in the drama serial that was written by Khalil-ul-Rehman Qamar and directed by  Nadeem Baig.

The actor is  expected to face questions regarding the finale episode of the show that drew strong criticism from fans.

9PM tonight. See you!

