'You can’t bring me down': Sarwat Gilani to 'haters' who trolled her over Insta photo

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani on Monday hit back at "haters" after she was severely criticized on social media for sharing a PDA-filled photo with her husband Fahad Mirza.

The actress had shared the picture from her vacations in Italy.

"To all the haters in this world! STOP FOLLOWING ME IF YOU HATE ME SO MUCH. You can’t bully me I’m too bloody strong for your minute imagination! Grow up and get a life! Stop being so jealous of other people’s success, the love in their lives and the happiness they have because unlike you they have worked bloody hard for it," she said in an Instagram post days after she faced back lash on the photo and video sharing app.

"For someone who has faced the world and lasted this long...your perspective is very unimportant...you can’t bring me down, not even in your imagination! Just cause US Celebrities don’t say anything doesn’t mean you bullies have the right to say everything! It’s time for a much awaited SHUT UP CALL! with love, of course!," she added.

During their vacations, the couple also ran into Karan Johar, one of the top Bollywood filmmakers, and snapped a selfie with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" director.

