Ayeza Khan's first reaction on 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ending

KARACHI: The tearful and unhappy climax of popular serial Mere Paas Tum Ho has not only saddened its fans but has also broken the heart of Mehwish as she shared her viewpoint about the bitter end of the popular Pakistani drama.



A portion of fans were very vocal about their disappointment over how the drama concluded, which saw Danish (Humayun Saeed) losing his life after meeting with Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) who left his heart shattered by being disloyal.

Ayeza Khan — who was filled with excitement over the project's success —in conversation with Maliha Rehman at an event in Karachi said that if she thinks as Mehwish (the character that she essayed) "the ending was not good." She adds, "If I think as Ayeza, yes, it was good."



Ayeza was questioned by the interviewer about the ending to which she responded: "Do you think the ending should have been happier?" Ayeza abruptly responded as saying "As Mehwish I didn't like the ending, but if I think as Ayeza it was yes (good)."

To a question, she said that she chose the character herself and she was not repentant on doing that role at all, adding that people always loved Mehwish and no one ever gave her flak about the character she played in the drama.

Starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles, the drama took the country by storm ever since it debuted on the small screens almost five months ago.

Social media users had taken to the micro-blogging website to express their immense enthusiasm for the highly-anticipated climax of the show.

