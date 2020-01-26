Sarwat Gilani, husband run into famed Bollywood filmmaker

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani and her husband Fahad Mirza had the pleasure of meeting famed Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The actress didn't share where exactly they met, but her recent vacations' pictures suggest the encounter might have taken place in Italy.

"Guess who we ran into at the airport! The one and only @karanjohar such a humble and down to earth star!," she wrote.

Sarwat can be seen standing close to Karan in the picture with Fahad standing behind the Bollywood director.

