Jay Z, Diddy celebrate birth of DJ Khaled's son at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy brunch

Jay Zee and Beyoncé on Saturday hosted fellow musicians at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy event The Brunch in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled, who recently welcomed a baby boy, posted multiple pictures and videos from the event as he posed for cameras with Diddy, Jay Z and Rihanna and other stars from the music industry.

One of the video shows Jay Zee, Sean Combs aka Diddy and others hugging and congratulating DJ Khaled on the birth of his son.

"Celebrating my new blessing a healthy beautiful baby boy," DJ Khaled captioned the video on his Instagram.



