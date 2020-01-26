close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Jay Z, Diddy celebrate birth of DJ Khaled's son at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy brunch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020

Jay Zee and Beyoncé on Saturday hosted  fellow musicians at  Roc Nation's pre-Grammy event The Brunch in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled, who recently welcomed a baby boy, posted multiple pictures and videos from the event as he posed for cameras with Diddy, Jay Z and Rihanna and other stars from the music industry.

One of the video shows Jay Zee, Sean Combs aka Diddy and others hugging and congratulating  DJ Khaled on the birth of his son.

"Celebrating my new blessing a healthy beautiful baby boy," DJ Khaled captioned the video on his Instagram.

Check out his   post below:




Latest News

More From Entertainment