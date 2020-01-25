close
Sat Jan 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2020

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ending leaves fans devastated

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 25, 2020

Fans of the drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho were left devastated as the show's finale revealed protagonist Danish (played by Humayun Saeed) passed away after a heart attack. 

In the finale, Danish returns to have a chat with his wife Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) but his old house reminds him of the bitter memories when she left him for affluent businessman Shahvar (played by Adnan Siddiqui). 

The hit drama serial has been penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig. 


