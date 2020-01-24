Meghan Markle chooses Ellen DeGeneres to give her first interview: report

Meghan Markle intends to give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian and TV show host.

According to Daily Mail, the wife of Prince Harry feels that Ellen understands her pain and suffering.

The British publication also saw it as a snub for talk-show titan Oprah Winfrey.



Earlier this month, media reports had revealed that Oprah Winfrey had a role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family.

An insider of Page Six had earlier reported that Winfrey was the first person the royal couple spoke to after announcing their decision to quit.

Dismissing the report, Winfrey said that Harry and Markle don't need her help.



The Page Six report had quoted: 'Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand. She made them realize it was really possible.'

To which Winfrey responded: 'Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them'.



