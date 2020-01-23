Brad Pitt strikes again with massive win, days after reunion with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt is on a high these days, both personally and professionally.



The Ad Astra star, who had the entire world counting on him to reunite with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the 'Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards 2020,' has won another accolade.



The 56-year-old actor was honoured at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Wednesday with the 'Maltin Modern Master Award.'

He was decked out in an entirely black look, with a black collared shirt under a black suit coat and a black and grey trench coat.

Brad was recognized for his 'long standing contributions to the film industry' and his commendable performance just days after he took home the 'Golden Globe', 'Critics Choice' and 'SAG award' in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

At the SAG award ceremony, it was not just Brad Pitt’s win that had the world talking, but his reunion with Jennifer Aniston that had the heartbeats of the his fans racing.

The two amicable exes, who both bagged awards, hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries backstage.

According to sources, Brad also flirted with Jen playfully at the ceremony.