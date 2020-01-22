Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warn paparazzi of legal action

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have warned paparazzi not to penetrate their peaceful life they have chosen to spend together away from royal boundaries.

The couple's plans for a stress-free life seem to get off to a rocky start as some media persons are unnecessarily interfering into their way with cameras to capture every move of the duo who have decided to enjoy some good time along with their son Archie in Canada after coming to an agreement with the royal family to step back from his royal role.



The lawyers, acting on the couple’s behalf, sent a letter to British news outlets warning them that "action will be taken" if they purchase and/or publish any photographs taken by paparazzi trailing them under circumstances the letter describes as "harassment."



The letter, issued a day after Harry landed in Vancouver Island, said that paparazzi have permanently camped outside the couple's home and attempted to photograph them at home using long-range lenses.

"There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose," the letter read.

Snapshots of Meghan walking with her two dogs and carrying Archie in a sling were published in outlets such as the front page of some UK newspapers on Tuesday and aired on the TV show. Some news websites also carried photos of Harry landing in Canada after leaving the UK on Monday.



The letter from the law firm Schillings said that a photographer took the shots of Meghan on Monday after hiding in the bushes and spying on her. Despite her smile in the photos, the letter stated that she did not agree to have her photo taken.