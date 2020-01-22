Oscars 2020 confirms Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina, Mahershala Ali as presenters

LOS ANGELES: The Oscars has booked its first four presenters for its upcoming 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony and they’re all last year’s winners, will be giving the show some sheen.

As per its tradition the Academy invites back its last year's A-listers stars to pass the baton to new winners. This year, Olivia Colman, Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek would grace the event as presenters.



Olivia won Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, Regina snapped up Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, Mahershala Ali won his second Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for Green Book and Rami took home the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 2020 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on February 9.

