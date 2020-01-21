Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston could 'hurt' Angelina Jolie who is miffed at his marriage joke?

The question hovering over the heads of all fans is why the love triangle of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston is always stealing headlines even years after their respective splits?

And it looks like the drama between the three is only intensifying after the happenings of the SAG Awards that included Brad poking fun at his failed marriages, the Maleficent actor does not seem to be too amused.

An insider dished the dirt to The Sun saying Angelina was not pleased with Brad’s joke about ‘not getting along with his wife’, made during his acceptance speech.

It was further revealed that the spotlight thrown at him and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston also miffed Angelina as she would get ‘hurt’ if the two ever get together.

"Brad’s very public reunion with Jen will also feel hurtful to her – it’s almost like, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad to get back with Jen,” said the grapevine.

"I think she’ll feel very disrespected by Brad’s speech. Angelina won’t be happy – it feels hugely disrespectful to her to make a joke out of their marriage problems in front of a room full of their peers. She’d never do that to him," it was revealed further.

For those of you living under a rock, unaware of the frenzy Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt unleashed during Sunday’s SAG Awards with their little reunion, here is what happened:

Accepting his award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad had left the audience in fits, saying: “Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife?"