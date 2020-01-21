Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will 'always love each other'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have moved on at lighting speed following their split but deep down, their feelings for each other still exist.

As per the latest intel on the two, the former flames may be happy with their respective partners — Liam with model Gabirella Brooks and Miley with Cody Simpson — but behind their PDA-filled, bustling new relationships, they still miss each other dearly.

A grapevine spilled to HollywoodLife about Liam’s new love interest and how he “truly is happier now,” but “misses Miley a lot.”

“He will always love her and she’ll always love him,” the insider revealed further, adding that: “They split because [Liam] realized as he got older and grew up, they weren’t having a traditional marriage and relationship and that was hard for him and it wasn’t working for Miley, either.”

“They both really wanted to live their lives differently. [Liam’s] family helped him take the step in divorce and has really supported him. They’re all very traditional and always felt Miley and her family were more out there. His parents never saw what he saw,” the source said.

The former couple after having an on-and-off relationship for over nine years, had tied the knot in December of 2018. However, their marriage couldn’t last longer than eight months as they parted ways in August last year.