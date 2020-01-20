Jennifer Aniston unable to hold back tears, gets emotional after SAG win: WATCH

Jennifer Aniston bagged the coveted Screen Actor Guild Award in the category of ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series’ for the Morning Show and the actress could not hold back her tears.



Upon garnering the accolade, an emotional Jennifer Aniston revealed to E!News that her win was totally unexpected.

When the actress was asked about her sentiments, Jen said while wiping a tear off her cheek, “I am just shaking and I didn’t expect that. I am very excited.”

The star also went on to express gratitude to her amazing cast and crew members, who she initially forgot to thank in her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been making headlines for their flirty reunion at the Screen Actor Guild Awards 2020.

A photo has been making rounds on the internet and has left fans on cloud nine as it shows the former husband and wife interacting backstage and congratulating each other over their big wins by embracing each other.