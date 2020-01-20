Brad Pitt drops everything to cheer for Jennifer Aniston during her SAG acceptance speech: Watch

As the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards rolled out on Sunday giving a highlight of some of Hollywood brightest moments of the past year, the icing on the cake was definitely the reunion of former flames Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.



The two were definitely in their zone during the course of the show as they gave fans ample moments to gush over including the one where Brad stopped everything backstage to glue his eyes on the screen as Jennifer accepted her award.

The video of the endearing moment has now been making rounds on the internet showing the Ad Astra actor keenly watching his former wife accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

The former couple had also caught the public’s attention after they met backstage and hugged it out while congratulating one another over their big wins, all the while looking completely enthralled with each other.



