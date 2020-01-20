Brad Pitt flirts with media personality at SAG Awards 2020

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt Sunday hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards where the actor is rubbing shoulders with Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.

The 56-year old superstar made his presence feel when he jokingly flirted with a female presenter at the dazzling awards show. While responding to a question Brad sidled up to a female presenter and pointed a finger suggesting she’s his next love interest.

During his red carpet interview, The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was asked about his recent remarks about his dating life when he expressed his frustration at being linked to every woman he stands next to. Coincidentally, the actor happened to be standing next to a female presenter at that moment and jokingly got closer to her and pointed a finger suggesting she’s his next love interest.





