Justin Bieber shares adorable selfie with his 'bae'

Even After years of relationship, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's love does not seem to lose its glow as the couple has been enjoying desired married life together for months.

The Canadian singer and American model married in 2019 after Justin's split with Selena. The two stars are serving major couple goals as Justin shared an adorable picture on social media and captioned: "Movie night with bae".





Last year in September, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a lavish wedding ceremony. The duo invited all their loved ones to a luxury hotel in South Carolina. Bieber spent around 500,000 euros for the ceremony and they were treated to a very beautiful marriage. However, even today, the two stars still look cute and they make the canvas crack.

