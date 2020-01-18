Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy to the world

Actor Faisal Qureshi on Saturday announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the actor and TV host wrote, "Welcome master FARMAAN QURAISHI aka #FQ and need your prayers and love he is new in the world".

He also shared a picture of the newborn on the photo and video sharing app.

Thousands of people liked Faisal's picture with his son within half an hour after it was shared.

Check out the picture below:







