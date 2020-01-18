Documentary featuring Prince Harry, Markle to blow the lid off royal secrets: report

Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who recently announced to quit form their royal duties are due to feature in a documentary that is expected to take the lid off a number of royal secrets, according to a local newspaper.

The documentary titled "Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals" will provide fans of the British monarchy with an inside look at royal relations, metro.co.uk reported.

It said historians, eyewitnesses, and royal insiders will offer expert knowledge on the couple’s marriage, who tied the knot back in May 2018.

Last week, Harry, 35, and former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

The public announcement caught the rest of the royal family by surprise and left the Queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources. A friend of Harry and Meghan said the couple felt they had been driven out.