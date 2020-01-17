Ayeza Khan, Imran Abbas's Instagram banter is the best thing on the internet today

Ayeza Khan recently celebrated her birthday and treated her fans with some adorable pictures from the event.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star received birthday wishes from thousands of fans on her Instagram which she also shared on the video and photo sharing app.

When her co-star Imran Abbas sent belated birthday wishes, Ayeza Khan took a funny jibe at him that led to an adorable exchange of teasing remarks between the two top actors of Pakistani Television industry.

"Happy Birthday @AyezaKhan," Abbas said in his message to the actress who replied with a sarcastic "Bari Jaldi Yaad Aya Dost" (Your'e too early, my friend).



Imran Abbas while trying to make it up for the delayed birthday wish, blamed it on his habitual procrastination.

But Ayeza Khan quickly responded in a funny yet cryptic message, saying "We won't let it get delayed anymore. Whatever is to happen, will happen in 2020".

The friendly exchange of messages between the actors who are co-starring in a TV serial "Thora Sa Haq" took place on their Instagram stories which Ayeza Khan also shared with her fans.



