Priyanka Chopra on what she and Nick Jonas do right before hitting the hay

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been the power couple since they got married and the former is now spilling the secrets on how they get to know each other every day.

After her first wedding anniversary, the 37-year-old Quantico actor shared the secret on how she and Nick Jonas still get to know more about one another even after one year of marriage.

The Bollywood star was quoted by Harper’s Bazaar as she revealed how she and her husband Nick play a fun game at the end of their day which has been helping them get to know more about each other, since they got married after dating for a short period of time.

The game is called Show And Tell in which they play songs before going to bed which helps them both know more about their respective careers.

She added further that Nick did not have any idea about her initial career hence this game helped him get a glimpse into the initial days of her career.

Regarding some of their most prominent works that they both have yet to watch, Priyanka revealed that she has never watched Disney’s iconic film Camp Rock, that features the Jonas Brothers in pivotal roles.

The lovebirds had exchanged garlands back in December of 2018 after a brief period of dating.