Kate Middleton on the possibility of baby number four with Prince William

News had been rife earlier about Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming yet another baby into their family.

However, that appears to be poles apart from the truth as the Duchess of Cambridge recently shot down all possibilities of the royal pair wanting to have more children.

The chitchat about their fourth one being on the way was quelled by Kate as she responded to a query by Hello regarding their plans to expand their family.

The 38-year-old, likely future queen consort, gave the publication a definite response: "I don't think William wants anymore."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently parents to six-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louise who is one years old.

Rumours of a fourth baby had sparked earlier when the Duchess had met a five-month-old baby last February in Ballymena and had reportedly told William after that: “He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” as per a report by Elle.