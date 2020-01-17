Selena Gomez celebrates 'Rare' with a tattoo on her neck

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez has unveiled a meaningful tattoo on her neck to celebrate her newly released music album 'Rare'.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker got the word "rare" below her right ear to honor her record and the meaning behind it.

The pop diva took to Instagram to unveil her newest body art. Alongside a butterfly emoji, the pop superstar wrote: "Did it again @bangbangnyc ... rare (sic)".Previously, Selena had said that the record was a "nightmare to deal with".

She said: "Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible. I thought that I was so ready like two years ago ... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year ... And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else. And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album."

She explained: "This is four years of my life, and I think I'm completely okay with releasing it. But there had always been something that was preventing me or scaring me from doing it, and I'm so glad that I've followed that gut instinct.