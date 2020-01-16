close
Thu Jan 16, 2020
January 16, 2020

Inside Selena Gomez's former $6.6 million regal mansion: See pictures

Thu, Jan 16, 2020
Ever wondered what some of our favourite and richest celebrities live like? We are here with answers as we take a tour inside Selena Gomez’s former mansion.

The 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer had been previously residing in the lush town of Calabasas at a property that was later also owned by rapper French Montana.

The singer’s mansion spans over 7,786-square feet, boasting off five bedrooms, six bathrooms, five fireplaces, a movie theater, a gym, wine cellar, a guest house and a gourmet chef’s kitchen.

French Montana, however, after getting his hands on the asset decided to do some renovations worth $400,000 and changed the guest house into a recording studio.

The lavish mansion is now listed for $6.575 million.

Check out the photos below:

 
Inside Selena Gomez's former $6.6 million regal mansion // HAGAI AHARON/GUYAIMAGES.COM
