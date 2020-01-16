Inside Selena Gomez's former $6.6 million regal mansion: See pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ever wondered what some of our favourite and richest celebrities live like? We are here with answers as we take a tour inside Selena Gomez’s former mansion.
The 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer had been previously residing in the lush town of Calabasas at a property that was later also owned by rapper French Montana.
The singer’s mansion spans over 7,786-square feet, boasting off five bedrooms, six bathrooms, five fireplaces, a movie theater, a gym, wine cellar, a guest house and a gourmet chef’s kitchen.
French Montana, however, after getting his hands on the asset decided to do some renovations worth $400,000 and changed the guest house into a recording studio.
The lavish mansion is now listed for $6.575 million.
