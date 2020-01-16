Priyanka Chopra reveals interesting fact about her first date with Nick Jonas

NEW YORK: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018, has revealed that the American singer's shirtless performance for the Close music video prompted her to date with him.

The Quantico star, in an interview to the American monthly women's fashion magazine, has shared some interesting facts about her life.



Chopra said that she first became interested in Jonas when she saw him in the 2016 music video for Close with Tove Lo.



The 37-year-old star, in talks with the outlet, also talked about her new autobiographical novel, Unfinished.

The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other. Nick, who presented an award at the Golden Globes this year with Priyanka, shared a video from the red carpet on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen embracing Priyanka as she smiled with all her heart. In his post, Nick referred to Priyanka as his "beautiful date" and wrote: "My beautiful Golden Globes date."



Recently, the singer gave us a sneak peek of his and Priyanka Chopra's date night by sharing a video on his Instagram profile. In the video, Nick and Priyanka can be seen chilling together, wearing face masks. Nick says, "Date night.. Done right. Right babe?" and pans the camera towards Priyanka, to which she replies, "Right babe." The caption on Nick Jonas' post read: "Date night. Priyanka Chopra bro mask, wine and Tiktok."