Saba Qamar’s intense workout video goes viral: WATCH

Saba Qamar has fans swooning over her dedication towards fitness , with a video from inside her gym taking the internet by storm lately.



The Baaghi starlet who makes sure every task she performs is done with utmost perfection, was seen paying extra attention to her fitness in a video that has gone viral of late.

In the viral clip, Saba can be seen nailing a set of assisted push-ups using a medicine ball.

The video is currently serving major fitness inspiration to millions of Saba Qamar fans across the country.



On the work front, Saba was last seen playing the main lead as Mannat in drama serial Cheekh.